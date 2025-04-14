Rohit Sharma appeared to have 'instructed' the Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his mates to introduce a spinner into the attack in the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match in Delhi on April 13. This happened before the 13th over of the second innings after Mumbai Indians had just seen the back of Karun Nair after his spectacular 89-run knock. The five-time champions opted for a change of ball, in accordance with IPL's new rules and Rohit Sharma, who was subbed out with Karn Sharma being introduced, signalled from the dugout to have a spinner bowl the 13th over with the drier ball. Mumbai Indians bowling Paras Mhambrey also made a similar gesture. The result? Karn Sharma was introduced and he went on to take the crucial wicket of Tristan Stubbs (1) in the same over and later, dismissed KL Rahul in the 16th. He finished with figures of 3/36 as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs and was also named Player of the Match. Karun Nair, Jasprit Bumrah Involved in Heated Exchange During DC vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Rohit Sharma Drops Hilarious Reaction (Watch Videos).

Rohit Sharma 'Instructs' for Spinner to Be Brought On

SHARMA 🤝 SHARMA How good was #KarnSharma ’s game-changing spell, sending Stubbs and Rahul back to the dugout? 👌#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/JygXhdZMzR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

Watch Video of Rohit Sharma Signalling for Karn Sharma to Be Introduced:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)