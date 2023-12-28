South Africa registered a memorable victory against India as they defeated them by an innings and 32 runs at Centurion in the 1st Test of the two-match series. They took a 1-0 lead in this series with the victory. Sachin Tendulkar was particularly impressed by the performance of South Africa and he admitted being surprised by how they bowled in the second innings despite the conditions getting better for batting. He also mentioned that there is 'much to be desired' about the shot selection of Team India batters. South Africa Beat India by an Innings And 32 Runs in 1st Test at Centurion, Kagiso Rabada, Dean Elgar Shine to Give Hosts 1-0 Lead in Series.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds South Africa

Well played South Africa! While I initially felt the South African team would’ve been unhappy after the 1st innings, their pace attack surpassed expectations and showcased remarkable skill in the 2nd innings, in spite of the pitch becoming more favourable for batting as the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2023

