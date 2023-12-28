South Africa have handed India a thumping defeat by an innings and 32 runs and with it they go ahead in the series 1-0 with one match to go. India batted first in the match and riding on KL Rahul's (101) century they reached a score of 245. Kagiso Rabada (5/59) scalped a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Batting second, Dean Elgar (185) powered South Africa much ahead in the game with a scintillating century and with support from David Bedingham and Marco Jansen, South Africa took a lead of 163 runs. In the second innings, India crumbled like a pack of cards in front of Nandre Burger (4/33) and Marco Jansen (3/36) and only Virat Kohli (76) with a half-century could show some resistance. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Kagiso Rabada Clean Up India Captain During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

