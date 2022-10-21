West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a nine-wicket defeat to Ireland in their final Group B encounter on Friday, October 21. Batting first, West Indies rode on Brandon King's 62 to get to 146/5. Leg-spinner Gareth Delany starred for Ireland with figures of 3/16 in his four overs. In response, Paul Stirling orchestrated a terrific run chase which saw Ireland win the match. Ireland thus became the first team to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 from Group B.

