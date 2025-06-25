On the eve of the first WI vs AUS Test 2025, the West Indies national cricket team have announced their playing XI against visitors Australia, led by new captain Roston Chase. Windies ODI skipper Shai Hope and John Campbell make a return in the whites, while limited-overs specialist Brendon King has been handed his debut in Tests. The bowling will be spearheaded by Alzarri Joseph, with the likes of Jomel Warrican and Shamar Joseph included. The WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will start on June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Australia Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Announced: Sam Konstas Named Opener, Cameron Green Slated To Bat at Number 3.

West Indies Announces XI for WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025

The playing XI for the 1st Test v Australia at Kensington Oval.🔥#WIvAUS | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/m3yJdvvCyd — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 24, 2025

