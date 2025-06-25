Ahead of the WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025, the Australia national cricket team have announced their playing XI for the contest against hosts West Indies, with two changes from their eleven from the ICC WTC Final 2025. Sam Konstas is set to open with Usman Khawaja, while all-rounder Cameron Green is being backed as a long-term number three. Josh Inglis returns to the side, replacing Steve Smith, who is unavailable for the first West Indies vs Australia Test 2025, which starts from June 25 in Barbados. On Which Channel West Indies vs Australia 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch WI vs AUS Test and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Australia Names Playing XI

Pat Cummins has confirmed Australia's batting order for tonight's first #WIvAUS Test with Cameron Green a "long-term option" at No.3. Full story 👇https://t.co/ODRZNu5vWX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)