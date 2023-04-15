Fans trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after it shared a post on Twitter on reaching six million followers on the micro-blogging website. It was not just an ordinary post, thanking the fans for getting to this mark and instead, the PCB shared 'Twitter scores' where it made a statistical comparison of the Twitter followers of all the Test-playing nations. Netizens were surprised by the presentation of such data and shared their thoughts, with one of them even wondering, "When did Twitter Premier League start". Take a look at some reactions below. Matt Henry Hat-trick Video: Watch Kiwi Pacer Script History During Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Lahore As Hosts Win by 88 Runs.

'When did Twitter Premier League Start'

Bros when did twitter premier league start https://t.co/oru1dKOKB8 — Sid (@sid_2893) April 15, 2023

'No Way'

no way official account just put that percentage column in there. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jeG8lB9XRm — Dr Mingichavu (@legsidestrangle) April 15, 2023

'Official Account'

'Real Pakistan Cricket Board'

This is not that sham cricket Pakistan account, this is the real Pakistan cricket board 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/a07NFHjHkt — Bharath (@eabc_02) April 15, 2023

'Time to Delete Statistical Tools'

It's time to delete all the statistical tools from the world 😭🤣 https://t.co/WyZuN0e1d7 — TUSHAR 🏏 (@mainlycricket) April 15, 2023

