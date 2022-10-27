After two back to back wins in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India will be confident going into the third match. Following a close win over rivals Pakistan, India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs in their second match. Now Rohit Sharm'a men face tough opponents in South Africa in their third match of the tournament. The IND vs SA match takes place at the Optus Stadium in Perth at 04:30 PM IST on October 30.

Team India T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

#TeamIndia ICC #T20WorldCup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get IND Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament https://t.co/nKLP654Faa — LatestLY (@latestly) October 25, 2022

