The Nigeria National Cricket Team will square off against the United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team in match five of the ongoing Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on July 21. The Nigeria vs United Arab Emirates T20I match will be held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe, and begin at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, fans in India will not be able to watch the Nigeria vs United Arab Emirates Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match on TV channels, as live telecast viewing options are not available. Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025. Fans can watch the NGR vs UAE Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 match in the FanCode app and website, but only after purchasing a match pass or tour pass. Qatar vs Saudi Arabia T20I 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About QAT vs SAU Five-Match Series.

Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 Live Streaming

The dates are fast approaching — but which fixture are you most excited about? 🤔#POAT20 #LycaConnectsCricket pic.twitter.com/OscqaZABUe — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) July 9, 2025

