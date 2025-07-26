The UAE National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Nigeria National Cricket Team in the Pearl of Africa T20I Series 2025 on Saturday, July 26. The UAE vs Nigeria match started at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and is being played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Uganda. Fans in India won't have the option of watching the UAE vs Nigeria cricket live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. FanCode will provide UAE vs Nigeria cricket live streaming for fans in India who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Saudi Arabia Beat Qatar in Super Over After QAT vs KSA 5th T20I 2025 Ends in Tie; Qatar Clinch Five-Match Series 3-2.

