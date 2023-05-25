Jason Roy has confirmed his participation in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) while emphasizing that his priority remains to play for England. The right-hander had earlier been reported to be walking away from his ECB central contract and take up a lucrative offer of competing in the MLC. In a note shared on social media, Roy revealed he has had 'supportive conversations' with the ECB, who were alright with him playing the tournament. International Cricket Stars Involved in Informal Talks With IPL Team Owners for Long-Term Franchise Over Country Contracts: Reports.

Jason Roy Opens Up on Walking Away from ECB Central Contract

