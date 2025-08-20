A modern-day legend, England women national cricket team captain Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her birthday today (August 20). Born August 20, 1992, Sciver-Brunt has been the backbone of the England women national team since making her debut in 2013, scoring 7,935 runs and picking 181 wickets across formats in 270 internationals, which include 11 centuries. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took to the social media platform X and wished their England women national cricket team captain a happy birthday while showcasing some of her best sixes. Sciver-Brunt is the only batter to score 1000-plus runs in The Hundred women's competition and Women's Premier League. Check out the ECB's wish for star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt below. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First-Ever Cricketer, Male or Female, To Score 1000 Runs in The Hundred; Achieves Feat During Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match.

ECB Wishes Nat Sciver-Brunt

Happy Birthday, Nat! 🫡 Celebrating the captain’s birthday with some 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 sixes 🚀🤩 pic.twitter.com/tFImW59BkL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2025

