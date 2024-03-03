Australian cricketer Will Pucovski suffered a nasty blow to his head from a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match and had to retire hurt subsequently. The right-hander was hit on the side of his head by a short ball from Riley Meredith during the Victoria vs Tasmania match and he went down to the ground in pain as soon as he sustained the blow. Later on, he was unable to continue batting but fortunately, walked off the ground. He was later attended to by the medical professionals. Australian Cricketer Chris Green Suspended After Involvement in Incident Where He Faced Physical Violence Threat in Sydney Grade Cricket: Report.

Will Pucovski Suffers Nasty Blow From Bouncer

Luckless Victorian Will Pucovski, again hit by a short ball. He's gone off, retired hurt. Awful to see. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/sp1YtP5Owd — Trent Kniese (@trent_kniese) March 3, 2024

Pucovski Retires Hurt

Will Pucovski's horrible run of head knocks has continued after the Victoria batter was forced to retire hurt in Hobart #SheffieldShield https://t.co/FagN1uPO6r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2024

