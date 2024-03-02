Australian cricketer Chris Green was banned for one match in Sydney Grade Cricket for his involvement in an ugly spat on the field where he was threatened to be hit by a player. This incident reportedly took place in a two-day match between Penrith and Northern Districts when Luke Hodges, playing for the former team, allegedly threatened to strike Green. Green reacted to the threat of being struck and was subsequently hit with a suspension. Hodges was banned for three matches. Green, who captains Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, had earlier made his international debut in a T20I against India last December.AUS vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Kane Williamson Gets Run-Out for First Time in 12 Years in a Test Match Following Collision With Teammate Will Young (Watch Video).

Chris Green Banned

A Big Bash League captain has been suspended after being caught up in an ugly grade cricket incident where he was threatened with physical violence. ✍️ @BenHorne8 https://t.co/1mUSstu2vf — CODE Cricket (@codecricketau) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)