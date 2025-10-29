The legendary Australia national cricket team batter Steve Smith has slammed an impressive century on return during the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match between New South Wales and Queensland Bulls. Coming in to bat at number four, Steve Smith struck the ton in Brisbane's iconic venue, The Gabba. Steve Smith touched the 100-run mark in 158 balls. This hundred, just ahead of the first Ashes Test, is a huge heads-up for the Aussies. The Australia vs England 1st Test 2025 Ashes match starts on November 21 at the Perth Stadium. Steve Smith will captain the hosts. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins To Miss First Test, Steve Smith To Lead Australia Against England at Perth.

Century for Steve Smith

