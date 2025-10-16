Ahead of the Ashes 2025-26, out-of-favour Marnus Labuschagne continues his rich form in the ongoing domestic season, slamming his fourth hundred in the last five outings. Labuschagne scored his latest hundred off 129 balls during the South Australia vs Queensland Sheffield Shield 2025-26 match at Adelaide. The 31-year-old managed to score 159 off 197 deliveries, laced with 18 fours and one solitary six, helping Queensland take the lead over South Australia, who were bundled out for 228. Labuschagne's first ton of the season came in the One-Day Cup, followed by a hundred in the Sheffield Shield, then again in the One-Day Cup and now Sheffield Shield. Marnus Labuschagne Responds To IND vs AUS ODI 2025 Series Snub With Stunning Hundred During Queensland vs Tasmanian One-Day Cup 2025-26 (Watch Video).

Marnus Labuschagne Slams Another FC Ton

