Australia national cricket team star batter Travis Head will miss the final two matches of the ongoing T20I series against the India national cricket team. The left-handed batter will play Sheffield Shield games for South Africa to prepare for the upcoming home Ashes 2025-26 series against the England national cricket team. Head will be available to face Tasmania in Hobart next week before facing England in the opening Test of the Ashes. The five-match T20I series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1. The first T20I was washed out due to rain. The hosts won the second T20I by four wickets. The Men in Blue defeated Australia by five wickets in the third game of the series. Pat Cummins Ruled Out of Ashes 2025-26 1st Test, Steve Smith To Captain Australia Against Arch-Rivals England in Perth.

Travis Head Released from Australia's Squad for Ashes Preparation

Every member of Australia's likely first #Ashes Test squad will feature in the next round of #SheffieldShield 🥰 Full story: https://t.co/bjZMGbMp01pic.twitter.com/4h0oUOR5le — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 2, 2025

