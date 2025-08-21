Fans on social media came up with some hilarious reactions after spotting Aaron Finch participating in the LEGEN-Z T10 tennis ball cricket tournament. The former Australian cricketer led his team to the T20 World Cup title in 2021 and since his retirement in 2023, the right-hander has often featured in commentary and broadcasting roles. Aaron Finch was tasked with leading the Bengal Tigers team in the LEGEN-Z T10 league, which started on August 1 and the toss video, which has gone viral, is from his team's match against Mumbai Stars. The video features the broadcaster's conversation with Aaron Finch after he lost the toss and fans found it to be funny, feeling that the former was trying to speak to the ex-Australia star just like Ravi Shastri would do. Fans flooded the viral Instagram video with some hilarious comments with most of them being surprised to see Aaron Finch compete in the T10 tennis ball cricket tournament in India. "Aaron Finch subtly increasing 'number of teams for his ESPNCrincinfo profile," a comment read. Vinod Kambli Health Update: Brother Virendra Kambli Says Former India Cricketer Is Recovering at Home but Having Difficulty Speaking (Watch Video).

Toss Video in LEGEN-Z T10 League Featuring Aaron Finch Goes Viral

Fans Share Hilarious Reactions

'Subtly Increasing His Number of Teams'

'Aaron Finch Australia Ka Kaptaan Hua Karta Tha'

Fan Highlights Aaron Finch's World Cup Winning Credentials

