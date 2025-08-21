Vinod Kambli's younger brother Virendra Kambli has provided an important update on the former India national cricket team star batter's ailing health. Vinod Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane for urinary infection and cramps on December 21, 2024. The former player is now back in his Bandra home, but the recovery phase is still prevalent. Giving crucial health updates on Vinod Kambli, his brother Virendra Kambli spoke in an interview at The Vickey Lalwani Show. Vinod Kambli’s Brother Virendra Kambli Aka Viru Spotted Playing Cricket, Viral Video Shows Him Bowling With Impressive Action.

Update on Vinod Kambli's Health

Virendra Kambli highlighted that his brother Vinod is getting stable, but still has difficulty speaking. Virendra said, "He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground".

Virendra Kambli Speaks on Vinod Kambli (Full Interview)

An Urge to All to Pray for Vinod Kambli

His brother has also urged everyone to pray for the fast recovery of Vinod Kambli. Sharing his thoughts, Virendra said, "He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren't too many issues, but since he couldn't walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better. I just want to tell people who pray for him, so that he gets better. He needs your love and support". Vinod Kambli's Wife Andrea Hewitt Reveals She Had Once Filed for Divorce But Later Retracted (Watch Video).

For many OG cricket fans, Vinod Kambli has been a hero, who was regarded by many as a talent greater than the greatest ever, Sachin Tendulkar. But sadly, he never prospered to his fullest potential, and had to draw curtains to a bold career after playing just 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. The late 1980s prospect and 1990s Indian cricket star has been dealing with financial struggles and ailing health for some time now.

