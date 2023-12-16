Rinku Singh was excited to be wearing the Indian ODI jersey before the three-match series against South Africa, which starts on December 12. The young batter has shown his skills in hitting the big shots especially towards the end stages of a match and also in building an innings if needed. One of the new faces in India's ODI setup, the youngster shared a picture with Kuldeep Yadav and came up with a quirky caption on his friendship with the Indian bowler, that read, "Yaa toh yeh dosti gehri hai, ya fir yeh photo 3D hai." India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

See Rinku Singh's Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

