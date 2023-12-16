The T20I series between India and South Africa ended up in a draw as the first match got abandoned. Second match was won by South Africa and in the third match India dominated. India will now be looking forward for the three-match ODI series in the India tour of South Africa. The first match of the series will be played on Sunday, December 17. Rahul Dravid Won’t Coach Team India During ODI Series vs South Africa, Sitanshu Kotak To Supervise: Report.

South Africa last met India for an ODI clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Indian team dominated the game against South Africa in the World Cup group stage. India always had a upper hand during that game whether it is in the field of batting or bowling.

India scored a 300 plus total while batting first where Virat Kohli scored a century, followed by a valuable knock of 77 runs by Shreyas Iyer. When it came to bowling Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul, followed by two-two wickets each by Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami. South AFrica got bowled out for just 83 runs. But with different conditions in South Africa it will be interesting to see a surprising element from both of the teams.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and South Africa have played 91 ODI matches against each other. India has won 38 matches and South Africa has managed to win 50 matches. Three matches ended up in a no result contest.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad Shreyas Iyer Kuldeep Yadav Reeza Hendricks Aiden Markram

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The IND vs SA match of India's Tour of South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match live telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of this match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website. India Squad for South Africa Tour: Deepak Chahar Withdrawn Due to Family Medical Emergency; Mohammed Shami Ruled Out.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Likely XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (C)(Wk), Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

