Yashasvi Jaiswal is not having the best of times out on the field during the India vs England first Test at the Headingley in Leeds. Although he scored a century in the first innings, he dropped a few catches in the first innings. Then he didn't get runs in the second innings and in the Day 5 of the match dropped another catch and that too of the well set Ben Duckett. Duckett pulled a Mohammed Siraj delivery but the execution was off and Jaiswal dived in to take the catch. The ball hit his hands and came off. Siraj was livid with Jaiswal and it reflected in his body language. Fans were frustrated as well and they share funny memes on social media.'Ek Taraf Se Mohammed Hai, Ek Taraf Se Krishna..' Team India Captain Shubman Gill Shows His Sense of Humour As He Tries to Motivate the Bowlers During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped Catch

I warned you all 36 hrs ago 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/2Segp0O1Dm https://t.co/3THiN4gBIJ — Rathore (@bcci_x) June 24, 2025

Jaiswal is a 360 Degree Fielder

Jaiswal is a 360° fielder. Can drop catches in any position. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 24, 2025

Indian Fans to Jaiswal

Indian fans to Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/O0RtNO6s0N — Drog BABA (@TheDrogBABA) June 24, 2025

Jaiswal As A Fielder

jaiswal as a fielder 😭 pic.twitter.com/pa4ePR6Nng — AkraBazzi 🇬🇧🍖⚔️ (@BeautyMaxxer) June 24, 2025

Gambhir Waiting For Jaiswal

Gambhir waiting for Jaiswal in dressing room pic.twitter.com/glH0hYC9Rp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 24, 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal 🤡 pic.twitter.com/dU1uvNl6tC — Honest Cricket Lover (@Honest_Cric_fan) June 24, 2025

Funny One

Yashasvi Jaiswal in This Test Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal in this test match pic.twitter.com/veAJ38CgSb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)