Virat Kohli, who is fondly known for energetic Punjabi tracks and Bollywood artist Arjit Singh, has recently revealed his favourite go-to song. In a social media clip from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli revealed that his favourite musical track right now is the Tamil hit Nee Singam Dhan. The track is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Sid Sriram from the movie Pathu Thala. Kohli will be next seen in action on May 3rd when RCB will host Chennai Super Kings in a 'Southern Derby' clash at the IPL 2025 season. Virat Kohli Shares Love Note for Anushka Sharma on Her Birthday, Star Indian Cricketer Calls Her 'Safe Space' (See Post).

Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Song

