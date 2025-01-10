RJ Mahvash, who was rumoured to be dating India national cricket team leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal amid his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma, has lashed out at all the reports and termed them as 'baseless.' Recently, Chahal was spotted with RJ Mahvash, and their pictures went viral on social media. Some claimed that Chahal is reportedly dating her. Reacting to all the reports, RJ Mahvash uploaded a story on Instagram, where she clarified she is not dating the Indian cricketer. She also slammed the PR team for dragging her name into the controversy. Who Is RJ Mahvash? Know About the ‘Mystery Woman’ Hanging Out With Yuzvendra Chahal Amid His Divorce Rumours With Wife Dhanashree Verma (View Viral Photos).

RJ Mahvash's Instagram Story (Photo credits: Instagram/rj.mahvash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)