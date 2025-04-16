Former Indian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan has become a father for the first time as he and his wife Sagarika Ghatge have welcomed a baby boy into their family. The couple confirmed the good news on Instagram with pictures with the newborn and also shared that they have named him Fatehsinh Khan. Zaheer Khan Rings Iconic 'Eden Gardens Bell' to Start Proceedings in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Zaheer Khan and Wife Sagarika Ghatge Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Z Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge)

