Great Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan rang the iconic "Eden Gardens Bell" to start proceedings ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League 2025 match in Kolkata on Tuesday. Zaheer Khan, who is the mentor of the Lucknow-based franchise in the IPL 2025, was one of the finest left-arm pacers in Indian cricket. Zaheer also played a key role with the ball in helping India to lift the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup title. Shardul Thakur Completes 100 IPL Matches, Receives Special Jersey from Lucknow Super Giants Mentor Zaheer Khan Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Memorable Moment for Zaheer Khan

Iconic moment at an iconic venue 🏟️#LSG mentor Zaheer Khan rang the bell at the Eden Gardens to kickstart the #KKRvLSG contest 🔔 Updates ▶ https://t.co/3bQPKnxnJs#TATAIPL | @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/X7SJliCnKs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2025

