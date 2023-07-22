In another match of the Zim Afro T10 2023 league, Cape Town Samp Army will clash with Bulawayo Braves at the Harare club in Harare on July 22, 2023, Saturday. The match has an approximate start time of 10.30 PM IST. Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 in India. Therefore, the fans in India can tune in to Sports18 Khel (Hindi) channel to watch the live telecast of the game between Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves. JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 will live stream all the games of Zim Afro T10. So, cricket fanatics in India can enjoy the CTSA vs BLWB Match on the JioCinema app or website for free.

Cape Town Samp Army vs Bulawayo Braves Live Streaming

All the details on where to catch #ZimAfroT10 Live! 📺 From which part of the world are you tuning in to witness #CricketsFastestFormat #InTheWild? ⚡ Drop your 📍 in the comments. 💬#T10League pic.twitter.com/ABNenKcyM1 — ZimAfroT10 (@ZimAfroT10) July 21, 2023

