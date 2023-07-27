Harare Hurricanes will take on Joburg Buffaloes in the 20th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday, July 27. It will be the last league game of the inaugural season. The high-voltage clash is slated to kick-start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Given Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 2023 in India, the upcoming match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Khel (Hindi) channel. Also, the forthcoming match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website for free. S Sreesanth Defends Eight Runs to Take the Match to Super Over in Zim Afro T10 2023 (Watch Video)

Harare Hurricanes vs Joburg Buffaloes Live

