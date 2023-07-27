Bulawayo Braves will take on Durban Qalandars in the 19th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday, July 27. The match is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Zim Afro T10 2023 in India and thus, the Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars match will be telecasted on the Sports 18 Khel (Hindi) channel. Also, the penultimate league match of the marquee tournament will be live-streamed on JioCinema for free. Therefore, Indian fans can watch the game on the JioCinema app or website. S Sreesanth Defends Eight Runs to Take the Match to Super Over in Zim Afro T10 2023 (Watch Video)

Bulawayo Braves vs Durban Qalandars Live

The final day of the league, and all eyes are on the 🔝 4️⃣ ⚔️ Here's what's in store on Matchday 7️⃣ in #ZimAfroT10 🔥#T10League #CricketsFastestFormat #InTheWild pic.twitter.com/BDDOh5iviP — ZimAfroT10 (@ZimAfroT10) July 27, 2023

