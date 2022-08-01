India's Suchika Tariyal and Jasleen Singh Saini both have entered the quarterfinals in the Women's and Men's Judo Event respectively at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham today. While Tariyal beat Zambia's Rita Kabinda in the 57kg category, Saini overcame Vanuatu's Maxence Cugola tin 66kg event to progress in the UK Games.

