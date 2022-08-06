Pooja Sihag bagged a bronze medal in women's 76kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Sihag beat Australia's Naomi de Bruine 11-0 to win the bout and the podium finish.

Bronze for Pooja Sihag:

