Saina Nehwal is set to return to action when she faces Cheung Ngan Yi in the BWF World Championships on Monday, August 21. The match is slated to begin at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match on TV in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Voot and JioTV apps.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)