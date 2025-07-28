Divya Deshmukh scripted history as she won the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 on July 28, beating fellow compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final of the competition. After a draw in the first two games, the match went to tie-breaker when Divya secured a victory. After her victory was confirmed, Divya couldn't hold her emotions back and broke down in tears. She also became the 88th grandmaster of India and the 4th female grandmaster. At 19 years of age, she is also the youngest to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. Divya Deshmukh Wins FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025; Beats Koneru Humpy in Tie-Breaker of Final to Win Title and Becomes India's 88th Grandmaster.

Divya Deshmukh Breaks Down In Tears As She Wins FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025

19-year-old Divya Deshmukh is in tears after winning the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup! pic.twitter.com/DuFYH0bqT5 — chess24 (@chess24com) July 28, 2025

