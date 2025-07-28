After three days of grueling battle of nerves in the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 final, Divya Deshmukh prevails in the tie-breaker and beats Koneru Humpy to win the title. Divya, who was an International master before the competition, also became the 88th Grandmaster of India. The first two days of classical chess saw both games end in a draw and it has to go to the tie-breaker, which is the rapid and blitz round. In the second rapid game, Divya finally broke through and secured her victory.

Divya Deshmukh Wins FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025

