Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio has been named the 'Most Hated Wrestler of the Year' at the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards 2024. Dominik Mysterio also goes by the in-ring name “Dirty Dom” betrayed his father and since then he was never cheered. Dominik has become one of the top “Heel” characters inside a WWE ring. The WWE universe does not let Dominik speak every time he holds a mic. Paul Heyman Declares Himself the GOAT in WWE on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast, Says 'It Should Be Acknowledged, Accepted, Respected and Worshipped'.

Dominik Mysterio is the 2024 PWI ‘Most Hated Wrestler of the Year’. pic.twitter.com/GdsrBHNypk— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 16, 2025

