John Cena has broken Ric Flair's record to become a 17-time world champion in the WWE as he won the Undisputed Championship with a win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on April 21. This is an epic moment as this title win has made John Cena the most decorated champion in the history of the WWE. The 'Cenation' leader, who has embraced this dark side of his at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, had a great match against Cody Rhodes. American rapper Travis Scott intervened and was taken down by Cody Rhodes. John Cena used this opportunity to hit Cody Rhodes with the WWE title and also struck a low blow to capture the record 17th title. This was also John Cena's final appearance at WrestleMania. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

John Cena Wins Record 17th Title

THE RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN! John Cena is now a 17 Time World Champion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nuj7mlTDLU — USA Network (@USANetwork) April 21, 2025

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Highlights of WrestleMania 41

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)