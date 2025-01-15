Paul Heyman is profoundly known for his roles as the advocate for several WWE superstars over 40 years in this industry. Paul Heyman currently works with Roman Reigns and also goes by the name 'the Wise Man'. Previously Heyman has worked with names like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and more. On the recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Paul Heyman declared himself as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in this business of WWE. Penta Debuts at WWE Raw on Netflix, Fans Erupt in Cheers; Video Goes Viral.

Paul Heyman Declares Himself as GOAT

Paul Heyman states that he’s the GOAT and that it should be acknowledged, accepted, respected and worshipped. “I’m not flattered by that at all [at being ‘one of’ rather than ‘the greatest’] — If your significant other wakes up next to you and says ‘you’re one of the best lovers… pic.twitter.com/IXKOy8c0o9 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 14, 2025

Paul Heyman on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast

