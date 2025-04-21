Ric Flair congratulated John Cena as he broke his historic record to become a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41 on April 21. The 'Cenation Leader' took out Cody Rhodes in a magnificent match to make history in Las Vegas to cement his legacy as the most decorated world champion in the history of the WWE. Ric Flair, who had 16 titles to his name and was tied with John Cena prior to this match, took to social media to laud the veteran for this terrific achievement. "Congrats To My Great Friend John Cena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You and Cody Rhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect!" he wrote on X. John Cena Wins Record 17th World Title, Beats Cody Rhodes To Become New WWE Undisputed Champion at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Ric Flair Congratulates John Cena

Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qwvowzTrhk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2025

