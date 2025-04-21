Becky Lynch is back and she is a champion again! 'The Man' was the partner who teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team champions at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 21. Lyra Valkyria, who was supposed to be teaming up with Bayley for this match, had to find a new partner after the latter was taken out backstage on Night One of WrestleMania. The Allegiant Stadium erupted into loud cheers as Becky Lynch made her return to in-ring action and she put up a great show alongside Lyra Valkyria. And in an epic moment, she pinned Liv Morgan after hitting her with the Manhandle Slam. Iyo Sky Defeats Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in Intense Triple Threat Match To Retain WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria Become New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria vs Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez WrestleMania 41 Highlights

We have NEW Women's Tag Team Champions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZXa5k2aZ3N — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

