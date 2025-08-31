British F1 star Lando Norris couldn't finish the Dutch Grand Prix 2025 race in Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands, after the McLaren driver reported smoke coming out of his car. During Lap 65/72 in the Dutch GP 2025, Lando Norris reported about the mechanical failure, as smoke could be seen coming out of his car. As the 25-year-old couldn't finish his race and was forced to retire, the Formula 1 championship battle turned upside down, with Oscar Piastri winning the Dutch GP 2025. Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025, Rookie Isack Hadjar Earns First-Ever Formula One Podium Finish.

Lando Norris Faces Abrupt End at Dutch GP 2025

