Bihar defeated Nagaland by 144 runs in the BCCI's Women's U19 T20 Trophy 2022. Set 215 runs to win, Nagaland managed just 70/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Earlier, Yashita Singh smashed unbeaten 138 off just 60 balls to power Bihar to a mammoth total.

End Of Over 20 - Nagaland 70/7 Rongsenmenla 1(1) Iduabeule 0(8) #BIHvNAG #WU19T20Trophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 4, 2022

