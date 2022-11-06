India defeated Spain 3-1 on penalties in their FIH Pro League 2022-23 encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The teams played out a 2-2 draw in normal time but the hosts emerged victorious in the shootout. With this win, India have moved to the top of the table, leading Spain on goal difference.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)