Inter Miami announced the signing of Argentine youth forward Mateo Silvetti on Friday, August 22. The club has signed the 19-year-old star footballer from Argentine top-flight club Atletico Newell's Old Boys to a contract until the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2029 season, with an option for 2030. The Argentine youth star will pair up with legends like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Inter Miami. For those unversed, Silvetti has represented Argentina's U-20 national team. In three appearances, he has scored one goal since his debut in 2024. Who is Mateo Silvetti? Meet the 19-Year-Old Footballer Who Has Joined Lionel Messi's Inter Miami From Star Argentina Footballer's Boyhood Club Newell's Old Boys.

Mateo Silvetti Joins Inter Miami

Bienvenido a Miami, Mateo 💗🖤 We’ve signed attacker Mateo Silvetti from Argentine top-flight team Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys to a contract through the 2029 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Details here: https://t.co/lxZOAEPBAF pic.twitter.com/vHBCC4UKWq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 22, 2025

