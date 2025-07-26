After the news of Xavi Hernandez applying for the post of India National Football Team head coach and getting rejected went viral on social media, AIFF has released a statement revealing the possibility of receiving 'hoax' applications. In the statement, the AIFF revealed that they received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernández. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine. Three coaches were finalised from the list of 170 applicants. Did Xavi Hernandez Apply For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach? Here's What We Know.

AIFF Confirms Receiving 'Fake' Applications From Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez

Dismissing hoax applications, AIFF ExCo to review shortlisted candidates for Indian senior men's national team head coach job Read 👉 https://t.co/e3dmtW1Fsa#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/53WgBTvcSr — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 26, 2025

