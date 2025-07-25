Former Barcelona legend, FIFA World Cup winner with Spain and former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez reportedly applied for the post of head coach for the Indian men's national team. It was confirmed by AIFF's technical director Subrata Paul. Although Xavi's application was reportedly rejected by the AIFF technical committee due to high salary. The decision to reject Xavi's application received massive backlash from the netizens. Earlier this week, a total of 170 applications were reviewed for the vacant job of the Indian men's football team by the AIFF technical committee, out of which three candidates emerged -- Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic. Xavi Hernandez Applied For New Head Coach Role in Indian Football Team, AIFF Techincal Comittee Rejects For High Costs: Report.

AIFF is currently undergoing inside turmoil as they are facing multiple problems. The top division of Indian Football, Indian Super League has been postponed indefinitely due to lack of conclusive talks with FSDL over footballing rights. A case is also up on the table of Supreme Court regarding their draft constitution and the future of the India national football team looks uncertain with coach Manolo Marquez having resigned after a short spell with no results. Amid this, they are out in search of a new coach and indicated that Xavi Hernandez was someone who has been interested but they had to opt out because of 'high costs'. Meanwhile, there have been journalists who have questioned that if in reality Xavi has applied for the job. Fans can get the complete information here.

Did Xavi Hernandez Apply For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach?

There has been doubts over Xavi Hernandez's application for the role of India national football team head coach. AIFF has not confirmed whether they received a direct email from Xavi or his agent has contacted them. The applications meanwhile, can be fake and doesn't have the means to verified. Meanwhile reports from Xavi Hernandez's entourage in Spain has indicated that he has not applied for the role of Indian football team's head coach. The information has been cited by Catalunya Ràdio and Diario Sport Journalist Ferran Correas.

Ferran Correas' Report

🚨🗣️ “Those close to Xavi deny that he’s offered to manage the Indian National Team” @ferrancorreas #FCB 🇮🇳❌ — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadFCB) July 25, 2025

It is yet to be clear on why AIFF revealed his name as one of the applicants if the authenticity of the application was not reviewed properly. Although the news has went viral on social media and the fans have expressed disappointed over the lack of interest of AIFF on Xavi's application, it is yet to be confirmed whether he actually applied for the job.

