The I-League 202-24 season has now completed more than half of the games. The next I-League 2023-24 match will be played between Aizawl FC and Rajasthan United on Friday, February 23. The Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram and has a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While a live telecast of NEROCA vs Delhi FC I-League 2023–24 is available on Eurosport, fans can also enjoy the NEROCA vs Delhi FC game on the FanCode App and website. Gokulam Kerala’s Comeback Chariot Gears Up for Poignant Battle Against Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24.

Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United

