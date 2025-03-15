Continuing their rich form of late, Al-Nassr gained an easy 3-1 win over Al-Kholood in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo opened scoring for the hosts as early as the fourth minute, after which Sadio Mane found the back of the net again just after 24 minutes. Jhon Duran scored again just minutes before half-time and ensured Al-Nassr went into the break with a 3-0 lead. Ali Lajami scored an own goal in the second half, which gave Al-Kholood a consolation. This win puts Stefano Pioli's side into the third spot in the SPL 20-25 standings, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video)

Al-Nassr Win 3-1 Over Al-Kholood

