Joao Felix scored a sensational hat-trick while Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the the Al- Awwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday, October 18. Joao Felix, the former Barcelona star, opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match which helped Al-Nassr maintain the lead in the contest at half-time. After the break, Al-Fateh levelled the score through Sofiane Bendebka in the 54th minute. But Al-Nassr were not to be stopped as Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Knights of Najd regain the lead in the 60th minute before Joao Felix scored his second to make it 3-1 to Al-Nassr. Kingsley Coman got into the act when he found the back of the net in the 75th minute before Joao Felix rounded off the win for his side as he completed his hat-trick in the 79th minute to seal the win. Al-Nassr continued their winning start, clinching victories in all five matches in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Cristiano Ronaldo New Look: Al-Nassr Star Shows Off Latest 'High and Tight Fade' Hairstyle As He Returns From International Break (See Pics).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Result

