Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was set to make it for Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations match which is scheduled to be played on Monday, January 15. Onana got stranded out in Abidjan as his private jet was blocked due to bad weather conditions. Onana was likely to travel by car to reach on time for Cameroon's match against Guinea. Onana at last did manage to reach before the time in Yamoussoukro to face Guinea but will not feature in the starting XI for the first match. Spain and Brazil to Play International Friendly Match To Promote Fight Against Racism and Violence in Football.

Andre Onana stranded at Abidjan with his Private Jet

🚨 BREAKING: André Onana is facing a race against time to play Cameroon’s opening game of the AFCON today after his private jet was blocked due to bad weather. Cameroon play Guinea at 5:00pm GMT today in Yamoussoukro and Onana has been stranded around 150 miles away in Abidjan.… pic.twitter.com/D0XNBKYZnw — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 15, 2024

Andre Onana has arrived in Yamoussoukro to face Guinea

