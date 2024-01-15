After Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Jr suffered racism during his time playing in the Spanish top flight LaLiga, the Spanish football federation and Brazilian football federations joined hands to extend solidarity towards the fight against racism. Both the football giants have agreed to play a friendly match for that purpose. The match will be played at the home ground of Real Madrid, Santiago Bernabéu on March 26, 2024. Jude Bellingham Asks Fan In Stands For GTA Themed Poster of Him, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes; Flaunts It After Real Madrid's SuperCopa de Espana 2024 Title Win (Watch Video).

Spain and Brazil to Play International Friendly Match To Promote Fight Against Racism

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | España recibirá a Brasil (@CBF_Futebol) el próximo 26 de marzo en el estadio Santiago Bernabéu. 🫱🏼‍🫲🏿 El partido internacional amistoso servirá para la lucha contra el racismo y la violencia en el fútbol. ℹ️ https://t.co/q4IdWU7FMn#UnaMismaPiel | #UmaSóPele pic.twitter.com/RQLDckpqg1 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)